HOLD Achieves Market Capitalization of $472,949.16 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $472,949.16 and approximately $669.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.01507258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164279 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

