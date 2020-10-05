HOLD (HOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $471,520.41

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $471,520.41 and approximately $667.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOLD has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00088611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01536490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00166653 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

