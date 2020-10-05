HomeStreet, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 7.3% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HomeStreet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

