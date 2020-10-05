Honest Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Honest has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a total market capitalization of $876,840.44 and approximately $28,143.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01516761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166518 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

