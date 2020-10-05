Honest Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,402.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $876,682.60 and approximately $45,402.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01509270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00163764 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

