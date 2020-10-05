Horizen Market Cap Reaches $54.63 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00050197 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, DragonEX and Trade Satoshi. Horizen has a market capitalization of $54.63 million and $1.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00624449 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000722 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,090,938 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Graviex, Bittrex, COSS, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

