Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

