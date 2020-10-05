Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $252.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $251.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.14 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 263,149 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 912,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 771,868 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,016,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

