Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,200 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $60,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.64. 393,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,661. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $902.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About I-Mab

