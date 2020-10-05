HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Yamini Rangan Sells 1,804 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $517,423.28.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.52. 473,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.79. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $320.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank increased their target price on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.