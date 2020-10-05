Humana Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.33 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.73.

NYSE:HUM opened at $408.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $431.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.32 and a 200 day moving average of $378.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Humana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.