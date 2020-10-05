Huobi BTC Price Tops $10,799.79 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $10,799.79 or 1.00134470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $51.95 million and $538.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00266348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01513571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

