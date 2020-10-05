Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $4.62 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $969.51 million and $103.36 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00042806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.21 or 0.05138506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.