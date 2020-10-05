HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $127.88 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.39 or 0.05070350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 127,890,998 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

