Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBDRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.36. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $52.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.