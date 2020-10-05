iBTC Market Capitalization Reaches $8,636.90 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. iBTC has a market cap of $8,636.90 and $660.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last week, iBTC has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01516761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166518 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

