Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.39

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.39 and last traded at $201.77, with a volume of 3068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.64.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Icon by 33.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

