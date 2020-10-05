Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $196.64 on Monday. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Icon by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

