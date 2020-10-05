iDealCash (DEAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a market cap of $155,865.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00580122 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.01523522 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001713 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000600 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023356 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

