iDealCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. iDealCash has a total market cap of $154,804.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, iDealCash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00599500 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.51 or 0.02023206 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001735 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000608 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023456 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

