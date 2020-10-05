ILCOIN Price Tops $0.0115 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, C-CEX, IDAX and Crex24. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $228,763.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002026 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000469 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002702 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,510,753,907 coins and its circulating supply is 557,057,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, C-CEX, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, IDAX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

