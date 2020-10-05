ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $416,643.30 and $1.06 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000668 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,319,408 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

