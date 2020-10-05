Impleum Hits 1-Day Volume of $70.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Impleum has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Impleum has a market cap of $16,779.38 and approximately $70.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00085246 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032820 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,303,381 coins and its circulating supply is 8,196,430 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.