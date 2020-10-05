Incent One Day Volume Tops $1,156.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $1,156.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01509270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00163764 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.