Incent Price Tops $0.0356 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $563.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01516761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166518 BTC.

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

