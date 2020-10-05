Ink Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, CoinBene and COSS. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $420,535.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01513001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00163031 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

