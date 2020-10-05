Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.21. Innovotech shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million and a P/E ratio of -220.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Innovotech Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

