Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Inomin Mines Inc (CVE:MINE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Inomin Mines shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $498,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

