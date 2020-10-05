Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $285,876.25.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $445,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $366,128.53.

On Friday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.00. 479,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,018. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

