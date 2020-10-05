Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,108.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $14,910.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $597,004.88.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

BE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,946,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,429. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.08. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

