Insider Selling: Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 4,359 Shares of Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.47. 898,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,652. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.