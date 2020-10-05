Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ching Jaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,179. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

