Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 62,112 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $3,607,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,290,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $525,868.20.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88.

On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 262,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,338. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

