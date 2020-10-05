Insider Selling: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $150,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

