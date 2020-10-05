Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Sells 9,813 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,406.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GDOT traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Dot by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,057,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

