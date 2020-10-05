Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 2,690 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $291,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $562,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 914,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,272. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

