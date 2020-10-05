Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $1,056,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $7.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.17. 1,430,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,200. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.65.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

