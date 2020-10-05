Insider Selling: Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) Insider Sells 3,560 Shares of Stock

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) insider Angus MacSween sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £12,531.20 ($16,374.23).

Shares of IOM traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 352 ($4.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.08. Iomart Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 409 ($5.34).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IOM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

