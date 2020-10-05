Insider Selling: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Sells 273,584 Shares of Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $2,062,823.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $23,785.02.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $203,859.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $342,092.75.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $139,801.92.

Shares of LOGC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.43. 316,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,326. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.99. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

LOGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

