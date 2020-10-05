Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 9,833 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $2,209,966.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares in the company, valued at $52,375,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.37 on Monday, reaching $238.69. The company had a trading volume of 653,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $258.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

