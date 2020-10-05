Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 11,185 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $796,819.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02.

On Thursday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $71,951.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $598,363.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.72. 713,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,641. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after buying an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $19,453,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 319,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.