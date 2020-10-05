Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $544,700.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $130,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

