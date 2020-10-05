Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells 7,196 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber sold 7,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $260,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barbara Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $69,520.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Barbara Weber sold 333 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $9,324.00.

Shares of RVMD traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,051,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

