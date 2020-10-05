Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $3,765,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $3,751,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $3,773,100.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total transaction of $3,691,950.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $3,620,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,620,700.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total transaction of $3,638,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.71, for a total transaction of $3,790,650.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total transaction of $3,703,200.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.68 on Monday, hitting $251.53. 3,390,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 915,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.