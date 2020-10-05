Insider Selling: Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells 17,962 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,945 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,479,687.75.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,882,758.96.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,524 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $1,109,562.20.

On Friday, August 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $910,538.20.

SSTK traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 197,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.