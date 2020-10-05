Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 137,705 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 137,705 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $6,894,889.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,649,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,818,239.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68.

On Friday, September 25th, Brent Frei sold 14,086 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $703,173.12.

SMAR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,355. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

