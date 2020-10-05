Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $735,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,521,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,186,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,410,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

