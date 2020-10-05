Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $17.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.23. 45,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,378. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 311,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $15,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

