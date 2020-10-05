Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,184,363 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $95,843,004.72.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,968,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,854.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunrun by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

