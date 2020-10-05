Insider Selling: Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells 10,706,982 Shares of Stock

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $402,796,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,033. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. Triton International Ltd has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $387,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 69.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Triton International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

